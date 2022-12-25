Demand for corona vaccines increased in city

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

After the outburst of corona in China again, the residents in the district are running to the vaccination centres for vaccination. However, there is a shortage of Covaxin and Covishield vaccines in the district. Around 50,000 covaxin doses are to expire after five days.

After the third corona wave, the life is back to normalcy now. Hence, the residents were reluctant for vaccination. Many residents after taking first dose, neglected the second and third booster dose.

Now, China has been affected with the new virus variant BF7 (BA 5.2.1.7). Precautions is being taken in the country. The residents are eager for vaccination for the past few days in the district. But, there is shortage of covaxin and covishield vaccines.

District health officer Dr Sudhakar Shelke said that the stock of covaxin will expire on December 31. Hence, those who are eligible for this vaccine should take it.

Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that the residents turned their backs to vaccination. Vaccinations centres are operated at 41 places. Now, the residents are rushing to centres now. We have asked for vaccines stock to the government.