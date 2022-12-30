Demand for holiday on university name extension day

Aurangabad: A request has been made to the District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey to declare a local holiday on January 14 on the occasion of the name extension of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. On January 14, 1994, the Marathwada University was renamed to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. On this day lakhs of followers gather near the university gate. Therefore the district Collector was requested to declare a public local holiday through a statement by DM More, Jayesh More, Sanjay Waghmare, Dhananjay Kamble, Neeta Deshmukh and others.