Demand to arrest notorious goon

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

The residents of Shiv Shankar Colony area submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta demanding to arrest notorious goon Shubham Tathe, who often threatens and create panic among the people.

Tathe and his accomplishes on September 21, severely beat a resident of Shiv Shankar Colony Sudam Salve. They also molested a woman and the tenant of Salve who tried to save Salve. A case was registered with Jawaharnagar police station.

Shubham and his friends for the past few months harass the resident, tease women and girls and beat the residents. Hence, Shubham and his accomplices should be arrested at once, the residents demanded in the memorandum. More than 50 residents have signed the memorandum.