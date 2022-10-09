Demand to arrest PI Bakale

Aurangabad, Oct 9:

Maratha Kranti Morcha demanded to arrest PI Kiran Bakale from Jalgaon for making derogatory remark for Maratha community and threatened to initiate an agitation if the demand is not met.

According to a press release, the meeting of the Morcha was held on October 9. The activists condemned the Jalgaon administration for not arresting PI Bakale yet. His remarks have hurt the sentiments of the Maratha community. Hence, he should be arrested at once or an agitation will be launched across the state.

Vinod Patil, Suresh Wakade, Ravindra Kale, Sunil Kotkar, Rekha Wahtule, Sukanya Bhosale, Ashok More, Ramesh Gaikwad, Sachin Misal, Satish Vetal and others were present.