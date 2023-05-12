Demand to complete development of Town Hall road on priority

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To press the demand of taking up the pending development of Makai Gate to Town Hall road underway through Smart City Mission, the Republic Party of India (RPI Athawale faction) today staged a demonstration in front of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) headquarters in the afternoon.

The agitators claimed that the delay in the completion of the motorable road has pushed 1 lakh or more residents for the past six months. The agitators had brought traditional ‘pangulgadas’ (baby walkers) to present it to the civic officers.

The agitators underlined that incomplete cement work has also been on the road. It has also been dug out. The work done, so far, is of sub-standard quality and the Smart City Office is not taking serious cognizance of it.

The residents of Jaibhimnagar, Ghati, Asefiya Colony, Pragati Colony, Aref Colony, Begumpura, Pahadsingpura, Guru Ganeshnagar, University Campus, Makai Gate etc. are facing a lot of trouble while commuting through the road on daily basis. The tourists proceeding towards the world-famous Bibi Ka Maqbara, Aurangabad Caves, and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) are also pushed to bear the brunt.

The agitation was led by RPI(A) city president Nagraj Gaikwad. They shouted slogans. The police and security personnel seized the baby walkers had brought to present it to the officers. Later on, the delegation presented a memorandum to the personal assistant of the additional commissioner Ranjit Patil. They hinted at relaunching the agitation if the Smart City works fail to start in eight days.

Laxman Hivarale, Mukesh Gaikwad, Manoj Sarin, Manoj Bhalerao, Anil Agale, Santosh Jadhav, Ashwin Meshram, Nitin Kamble, Sandeep Shegaonkar, Ranveer Salve and others were present in the agitation.