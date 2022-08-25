Demand to continue facilities in medical field

Aurangabad, Aug 25:

The Vanjari Seva Sangh has demanded to the chief minister that after filling the reserved MBBS seats through the National Medical Commission (NMC) Act, all the facilities, scholarship and reservations should be provided for remaining 50 per cent seats as before.

The union government in 2019 had passed the NMC Act in the parliament. There is a provision that out of the reserved seats for MBBS in the private universities and colleges, 50 per cent seats should be filled as per the facilities of the government fees. Hence, the rich candidates will get admission for MBBS despite ineligibility. Hence, the facilities, fees concessions and scholarships should be given on the remaining seats as it was before, as mentioned in the memorandum.

State president Anil Phad, executive president Dr Khushal Munde, Prashant Naik and others have signed the memorandum.