Demand to exclude Satara-Deolai properties from Gunthewari Act

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “In 2016, the Satara-Deolai area was included within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). We would never have allowed to include in CSMC jurisdiction, had they (officers) informed us about Gunthewari at that time,” said residents of the areas during a vehicle rally taken out on Sunday.

The residents took out the rally from Deolai Chowk to Sangramnagar flyover via Khadi Road, Naiknagar, Maulinagar, Arunodaya Colony, Deolai Road, Ayappa Mandir Road, Sangramnagar, Renukamata Mandir Road, Aamdar Road, Bajaj Hospital area. It culminated at Sangramnagar flyover. The agitators demanded that their properties should be excluded from the Gunthewari Act or it should be amended.

Ravindra Pinglikar, Smita Awachar, former corporator Raju Vaidya and Raju Shinde also spoke.

Raju Shinde said “We have strictly followed all the rules of Gram Panchayat. We are also paying CSMC tax. All the plots are registered, so the Gunthewari Act does not apply to this area.”

Ravindra Pinglikar, Savita Kulkarni, Eknath Salunke, Dr Smita Awachar, Bhandekar, Namdev Pawar, Anirudha Jagirdar, Abasaheb Deshmukh, Mahesh Chidrawar, Tulsidas Kulkarni, Meenal Ippar, Deepak Kulkarni, Maruti Veer, Sharad Deshpande, R D Bhukele, Rajendra Kumawat and Chetan Pagare led the rally. Eknath Salunke proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

Memorandum sent to CM

Mahanagar chief of Shiv Sena Raju Vaidya submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanding to exclude the properties of Satara-Deolai areas from the Gunthewari Act as they have permission from Gram Panchayat (GP). “The then GP gave construction permission 25 to 30 years ago. As per the norms, the property holders took permission from the GP. So, it is wrong to term them illegal,” he mentioned in the memorandum.