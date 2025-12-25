Demand to field open-category candidates for open-category seats in civic elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Supreme Court has clearly stated that reservations should not exceed 50 per cent in municipal corporation, zilla parishad and panchayat samiti elections. In view of this, the Chhatrapati Janasurajya Aghadi (CJA) demanded at a press conference held here on Thursday that all political parties should field open-category candidates for seats earmarked for the open category while allotting tickets based on caste categories.

Office-bearers of various Maratha organisations have come together to form the CJA. However, the alliance will not contest elections, its office-bearers clarified. They underlined that they are appealing to the leaders of all political parties not to nominate candidates from reserved categories for open-category seats. It was also informed that a memorandum to this effect is being sent to the leaders of all parties, said the alliance’s chief convenor, Sunil Kotkar. Those present at the press conference included Ramesh Gaikwad, Nivrutti Dak, Ashok More, Ravindra Kale, Arun Navle and others.