Demand to operate direct flights to Gulf countries

Aurangabad, June 1:

The Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation (ATDF) delegation along with pilgrimage tour operators has demanded to operate direct flights to Gulf countries from the local airport.

The chairman of ATDF (Civil Aviation Committee) Sunit Kothari, ATDF president Jaswant Singh and representatives of 12 Umrah tour-operating agencies had a meeting with the airport director D G Salve and head (Air Traffic Control) Vinayak Katke in this regard today.

The delegation underlined that the direct flights to Gulf countries will be a boon for devotees proceeding to perform Umrah and also help outbound tourists, industrialists, businessmen, traders and exporters of Marathwada, stated the press release.

ATDF will soon take up the demand and speak to various Gulf airlines after collecting passenger load data from all the pilgrimage tour operators of the region, stated the release.