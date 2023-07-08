Demand to regularise illegal constructions on government land

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (West constituency) staged a morcha at the divisional commissionerate, demanding to regularise encroachments and illegal constructions made on the government land, on Friday afternoon.

The agitation was participated by a large number of encroachers from all over the district. The morcha started after paying tributes to the statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, near Bhadkal Gate, at 1.30 pm. The agitation was led by tehsil president Anjan Salve. The agitation moved via Aam Khas Maidan and reached the divisional commissionerate.

The delegation comprising district president Yogesh Ban, Rupchand Gadekar, district president Satish Gaikwad, city president Vandana Narwade, district general secretary Pankaj Bansode, P K Dabhade, Sandeep Jadhav and Sanghraj Dhammakirti submitted the memorandum to the deputy commissioner (revenue) Parag Soman. He assured them of forwarding their demands to the state government.

The other demands include scrapping the notices served to the encroachers who had built their houses on government land; providing basic amenities to them; cancelling the handing over of the government land at Teesgaon as it has been done without taking official consent of gram sabha; spare 40 hectares of land, out of 86 handed over to the municipal corporation, for urban settlement, residential encroachment and places of worshipping.