Demand to release M’wada’s water share

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A demand was made to release water of Marathwada’s share in Pani Samvad Parishad jointly organised by Gandhi Smark Nidhi and Pani Hakka Parishad on Tuesday.

Water expert Shankarrao Nagre and Prof Sheshrao Chavan guided the participants. Noted litterateur Dr Rishikesh Kamble presided over it. Akshayraje Tathe made an introductory speech.

Shakarrao Nagre expressed displeasure over the non-implementation of the Government decision dated August 23, 2019, about releasing the water share of Marathwada from Kokan. Rajendra Date Patil raised the question of authenticity works in Irrigation Action Plan. Dr Bhagwan Kapse said that there should be permanent planning for the distribution of water from dams of the region. Dr Prahlad Lulekar said that sufficient water required for farmers should be released in the dams. Dr Kamble said that people would have to launch a struggle to get water of the region’s share.

Dr Sheshrao Chavan urged youths to come forward for planning of water for farming industries and drinking. Dinesh Parikh said that an action plan should be undertaken to stop water evaporation.

Dr Machindra Gorde from Gandhi Smarak Nidhi proposed a vote of thanks.