Demand to run Kashish murder case in fast-track court

Aurangabad, May 26:

A collegiate girl Sukhpreet alias Kashish Kaur was murder in a broad day light on Saturday. Buland Chava Maratha Yuva Parishad in a memorandum to the divisional commissioner demanded that the Kashish murder case should be ran in a fast-track court and demanded severe punishment to the accused.

The memorandum mentioned that the murder incident in the city has brought Kopardi incident in the memories of the people. The Kopardi victim was raped and murdered. The accused has not yet been hanged. If the accused would have been hanged, the murderer of Kashish would not dare to commit such crime.

Suresh Wakade, Satish Vetal, Manoj Gaike, Pradeep Harde, Anil Tupe, Yogesh Deshmukh, Shivaji Bhingare, Amol Mankape, Sandeep Shelke, Shubham Jogdand, Akshay Londhe, Rohit Tarte, Nitin Bodkhe, Sumit Gaikwad and others have signed the memorandum.