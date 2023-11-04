Demand to set up MARTI for minority students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Action Committee of Maulana Azad Research Training Institue (MARTI) demanded to start the MARTI fellowship for the education, economic and social development of minority youths across the State on the line of fellowships being given to other community members.

In a press release issued on Saturday, the Action Committee stated that the Government implements Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Research, Training and Human Development Institute (SARTHI), Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research and Training Institute (MAHAJYOTI) for the upliftment of youths of the different communities.

The office-bearers -of the committee demanded that the State Government should make a decision about the MARTI in the ensuing winter session of the Assembly. During the Cabinet meeting held in the city, the Chief Minister had assured the delegation of establishing the Research Training Institute, but, nothing was done yet. Its president adv Azhar Pathan, Sajid Patel, Syed Asif, Shaikh Mukhtar and others signed the