Demand to stop mobile tower installation in Cidco Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The residents of Cidco Waluj Manaagar demanded that a mobile tower being installed at a building of the area should be stopped.

In a memorandum submitted to the Cidco Administrator, the residents feared facing effects on their health in future because of the tower. They also feared that collapse may fall due to strong winds and cause casualty.

“The Cidco administration is taking action against encroachments. Yet, the tower is being installed. The administration is turning a blind towards. The work of its installation should be stopped immediately,” they mentioned in the memorandum which was signed by Pramod Kankale, Sagar Dubey, Karan Sale, Umesh Dalvi, Raju Dhumale and others.