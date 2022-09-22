Dengue spreading rapidly in the city

Aurangabad, Sep 22:

Dengue is spreading rapidly in the city and the number of patients is increasing on a daily basis. Naregaon and Satara-Deolai area have become hot zones for Dengue. Along with this, nine dengue patients have been found in other parts of the city. Four patients are positive in Naregaon and three patients are suspected in Satara-Deolai area. Along with corona, the patients suffering from malaria, dengue and swine flu are being treated in city hospitals. Patients are arriving to the OPD with symptoms like cold, cough, sore throat, numbness in limbs and fatigue. So far, 38 suspected dengue cases and 13 positive cases have been detected. There is a demand from the citizens that the municipal corporation starts spraying and abating on a war footing.