Deogiri Bank to hold open discussion on budget

Aurangabad, Feb 7:

Deogiri Nagri Sahakari Bank will organise an open discussion online on ‘Budget-2022’ for women and students from 2.30 pm onwards on February 8. The economics experts will guide the participants on budget and its impact on the economy.

The participants will be able to ask questions to the experts in the programme to be made live on the bank's social media page (www.facebook.com/deogiribankbad).

Bank chairman Kishor Shitole appealed to all women and youths to participate in the programme.