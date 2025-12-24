Deogiri College gets Rs 5 Cr fund under PM-USHA

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Deogiri College, run by Marathwada Shikshan Prasarak Mandal (MSPM), has received Rs 5 crore under the PM-Rashtriya Uchchatar Shikha Abhiyan (PM-RUSA) scheme. This is the only college in Marathwada to receive the funding under the scheme.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Incharge principal of the college Dr Ravi Patil said that student-centred all-round development of the college and its premises would be carried out through the fund.

A total of 610 colleges from across the country submitted their proposals for the fund. Of them, 47 colleges were selected. There were 380 marks for the selection. Deogiri College obtained 380 marks.

This is the only college from the region to be selected and receive funding.

He said that the construction of infrastructure, renovation, purchasing laboratory equipment and soft components. The soft components included 38 seminars, conferences, workshops and orientation and training of teachers and students. Dr Patil said that the team inspected the colleges and granted a fund of Rs. 5 crore.

Coordinator of the Soft Components, Dr Vishnu Patil and PM-USHA coordinator, Dr Sunil Tekale said that seminars, conferences, workshops and orientation and training are very useful for teachers and students.

“PM-USHA would help to strengthen basic infrastructure and facilities, improvement in laboratory and research,” Dr Tekale said. Vice Principal Dr Aparna Tawre and Dr Ganesh Mohite were also present at the briefing.

PM-RUSA is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, aimed at revitalising higher education in the country by enhancing quality, inclusivity, and research capabilities in universities.

It aims to transform selected institutions into vibrant centres of learning and innovation with national and international standing.