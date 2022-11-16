Derogatory question to the girl due to quarrel with wife

Rickshaw driver sent to three days in police custody

Aurangabad:

A minor girl jumped from a running rickshaw after the auto driver asked her an indecent question. The driver was caught by the Kranti Chowk police. During interrogation, he confessed that he had drank alcohol after having a quarrel with his wife and spoken obscenely to the girl under the influence of alcohol. The court sent the accused to police custody for three days, said PI Ganpat Darade.

According to police, rickshaw driver Syed Akbar Syed Hameed (39, Plot No 156, Kaiserbagh, Padegaon), started asking personal questions to a minor girl who sat in his rickshaw from Gopal Tea point. He later asked if she would like to have sex with him while the rickshaw was speeding through Sillekhana Chowk. The frightened girl jumped on the street in front of the Sankalp classes. The girl sustained serious head injury and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The Kranti Chowk police immediately searched and arrested driver Syed Akbar.

The police speculated that some auto drivers have a habit of taunting the girls sitting in the rickshaw in a similar manner and the accused might have behaved like this with the girl after their chat. They will get more information from the accused in the police custody.

Condition of the girl is out of danger

The seriously injured girl who jumped from the rickshaw is being treated at a private hospital. The condition of the girl is out of danger and she is being treated in the intensive care unit. A team along with PI Darade, investigating officer Amol Sonwane produced the accused in the court. The court remanded him in police custody till November 18. Syed Akbar also has three daughters, the eldest daughter is 14 years old.

Statement to President regarding Delhi, Aurangabad incident

BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Nari Shakti Manch, Hindu Janjagran Manch and other organizations have submitted a statement to the President through the district collector and demanded for a strict law against rising crimes against women. The statement mentioned about the brutal murder of Shraddha Walkar in Delhi and molestation of a minor girl by a rickshaw driver at Sillekhana Chowk on November 13 stating that both these incidents are reprehensible and the guilty should be severely punished.