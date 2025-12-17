Development drive’s ‘fourth wheel’ in Phulambri: Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“One wheel of the development vehicle is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the second is Devendra Fadnavis, the third Nitin Gadkari, and the fourth is MLA Anuradha Chavan. My role is to fuel this vehicle, and on the 21st, we will hand over its keys to the people of Phulambri,” said revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule during a campaign rally on Wednesday. He assured that the state government would provide all necessary funds for Phulambri’s development, and no work would be stalled due to lack of resources. Bawankule was addressing a rally at 1 pm in support of BJP’s mayoral candidate Suhas Shirsat and other candidates for the Phulambri Municipal Council elections. Former Minister Raosaheb Danve, MLA Anuradha Chavan, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, Suhas Shirsat, and NCP leader Nitin Deshmukh were also present.