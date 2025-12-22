Development of the city or further decline?

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“I have been watching this city for the last 50–60 years. Changes have happened as time moved on, but has real development taken place or has the city become more neglected?” This question is repeatedly being raised today. If problems related to electricity meters, water supply and drainage still persist, then where exactly are we headed? asked several sharp questions posed by elderly residents from various old-age homes, who have witnessed 20–30 monsoons more than others. They expressed their strong views on the upcoming municipal elections.

Senior citizens residing at Matoshri, Aadhar, Krupalu and Aastha old-age homes expressed dissatisfaction over the overall progress of the city. Subhash Punjabi from Matoshri raised the issue of encroachments and criticised public representatives. Shyam Jadhav targeted the administration over poor cleanliness and unplanned underground passages. Each old-age home has five to fifteen voters.

“Basic issues like roads and water remain unresolved. Rising hooliganism in cities is also worrying. As for what leaders will do for us, even working sincerely for their ward would be a big thing. Compassionate people are rare now; money is all that matters. Politicians are more focused on filling their own homes,” said Prakash Pujari, Aastha.

“There should be further improvement in Sambhajinagar. Traffic congestion is everywhere, so flyovers are needed. The condition of Cidco–Hudco and Jalgaon Road is unbearable. City buses exist only in name. Auto-rickshaws have hijacked the city. Incidents of harassment in rickshaws are visible, but women hesitate to complain. Leadership must prioritise women’s safety,” said Ramchandra Hivrekar, Aastha.

“I have lived here since 1982. Many leaders came and went, but the water problem was never solved. The parallel water pipeline failed, and even the new scheme has taken years, yet citizens continue to struggle for water,” said Balasaheb Dhavle, Matoshri.

“I served in the police department. Traffic jams are frequent and people drive recklessly. With the rising population, proper planning and strict control are necessary. Ultimately, common citizens suffer,” said Narayan Jadhav, Matoshri.