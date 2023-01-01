Devotee returning from Bhadra Maruti dies in accident

Aurangabad

A man returning after paying obeisance at Bhadra Maruti temple on a motorcycle died in an accident near Sharnapur Phata in the wee hours on Sunday. A case has been registered with the Daulatabad police station. The deceased has been identified as Sajan Sanjay Rajput (Jaibhavaninagar).

Sajan and his friend had gone to pay obeisance at Bhadra Maruti temple on the occasion of New Year on his motorcycle (MH20 ET 2485). While returning, Sajan was sitting at the back of the motorcycle. Suddenly he faded and fell from the motorcycle near Sharnapur Phata. At the same time, a speeding vehicle coming from behind crushed him. He died on the spot. The Daulatabad police on receiving the information rushed to the spot and took Sajan to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. Constable Rafiq Pathan is further investigating the case.

55 persons admitted to GMCH

On December 31, from 9 pm to Sunday morning. In all 55 persons were admitted to GMCH for the reasons of fights, excess liquor consumption, accidents, and others, the sources said.