Devotees bow to 9-ft Vitthal idol on Ashadhi Ekadashi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Marking Ashadhi Ekadashi, the Giants Group of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Pride installed a 9-foot idol of Lord Vitthal along the Dhakate Pandharpur route in the Cantonment area. Positioned near Lakshmi Mata temple, the idol drew hundreds of devotees who bowed in reverence during the city’s wari. Volunteers also distributed chikki, bananas, and rajgira laddoos to wari participants.Akshay Kabra, Anuradha Kabra, Kamal and Nisha Bhatia, Yogesh Jhaver, Vipul Patel,and others led the initiative.

