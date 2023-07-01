"Lucky to have batted well": Dhananjaya de Silva after win against Netherlands

Bulawayo [Zimbabwe], July 1 : Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by 21 runs in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers match on Friday. Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva, who was judged as Player of the Match for his batting performance, said the Netherlands fought hard from the start.

Dhananjaya de Silva, scored 93 runs off 111 balls smashing eight boundaries and two maximums.

Batting first, Sri Lanka set a target of 213. The Netherlands were bowled out for 192 and fell short by 21 runs.

"It was a tough match, they fought hard from the start, had a good start and I was lucky to have batted well. My idea was to bat through till the fifty overs. Theekshana batted really well. I was just telling him not to get out, even Wanindu batted well. I would like to bat in the middle order and it was good to spend some time in the middle. The boys are doing well in all three departments," Dhananjaya de Silva said.

Sri Lanka are at the top of the Super Six stage points table with six points. The Netherlands are in fourth place with two points.

In the match, Sri Lanka opted to bat first and were out for 213 in 47.4 overs. The one-time champions lost half of their side for 67 runs. But a knock from Dhananjaya (93 in 111 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and contributions from Dimuth Karunaratne (33), Wanindu Hasaranga (20) and Maheesh Theekshana (28) took SL to a 200-plus score.

Logan van Beek (3/26) and Bas de Leede (3/42) were the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands struggled in the chase of 214 and lost their openers Vikramjit Singh and Max o'Dowd for ducks.

Wesley Barresi and Bas de Leede began rebuilding for the Netherlands and brought up a half-century stand for the third wicket. Barresi got his 7th ODI fifty as well.

The Dutch faltered after the wicket of Barresi (52 in 50 balls, with six fours and a six) and were soon five down, needing 87 runs to win. Leede also scored 41 in 53 balls, with three boundaries.

Maheesh Theekshana picked up two wickets in his fifth over to peg back the Netherlands further. But Captain Scott Edwards refused to go down without a fight. He shared crucial stands with the lower order to give his team hope.

However, he was left stranded at the other end on 67* in 68 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes as the Dutch fell 22 runs short of the desired target. The Netherlands finished at 192 in 40 overs.

Theekshana (3/31) and Hasaranga (2/53) were the pick of the bowlers for SL.

Dhananjaya got the 'Player of the Match' for his fifty.

