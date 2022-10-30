Devotees celebrate Chhath Puja by offering Arghya

Aurangabad:

Devotees on Sunday offered prayers to the Sun on the occasion of Chhath. Fasting men and women offered ‘Arghya’ (obeisance) to the setting Sun. Special preparations were made at Puja venue to ensure devotees do not face any inconvenience.

Citizens from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha who have settled down in the city and Waluj, celebrate Chhath Puja every year. Many have preserved their North Indian festivals and celebrate them in a grand manner. One of them is Chhath Puja. Devotees gathered in large numbers to worship the setting sun in Balasaheb Thackeray Udyan at Cidco N-8, Shree Krishna Temple premises at Cidco N-2 and at the lake in Satara. Standing in the water, the women gave Arghya to the setting sun. Puja was performed by giving offerings. Firecrackers were set off after the puja. Chhath Puja is the worship of Sun God. According to the Vedas and Puranas, Chhath Devi is the sister of Sun God. The 36-hour fast of Chhath Puja is considered to be very difficult. Devotees observe this fast for the good health of their family.