Devotees celebrate Jagannath rath yatra with enthusiasm in city

Chants of Jai Jagannath raised as devotees pulled the rath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amidst chants of 'Jai Jagannath, Jai Jagannath' and the showering of 50 kg of flowers, a grand procession of hundreds of devotees pulled Bhagwan Jagannath's rath from Ayodhyanagar on Tuesday. The event witnessed a large gathering of men and women who came together to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

Since 2009, the Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra Trust has been organizing the Jagannath Rath Yatra. This year was no exception as the Rath Yatra commenced on Tuesday evening with immense enthusiasm and devotion from Ayodhyanagar and made its way through Baliram Patil High school, Tridevta temple and Sai corner. The chariot, adorned with beautiful idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, was decorated with flowers and attracted the attention of all those present. A multitude of devotees came forward to pull the chariot, fervently chanting the name of Lord Jagannath. Men and women congregated on either side, showcasing their devotion as they collectively moved the chariot along its path. Govind Padi Maharaj, PI Sambhaji Pawar, NCP city district president Ravindra Tangde Patil, Kapil Dakwa, Ashish Mishra, Shrikant Kund and others were present.

Idols brought from Odisha

Notably, the idols of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra were brought from Odisha for the Rath Yatra. The garlands and crowns adorning the idols garnered much attention and admiration from the onlookers.