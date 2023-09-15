Dexterous Kidzz unleash creative genius in students

LTCC inter-school competition: Events celebrated the diverse talents of youths

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Lokmat Bhavan was transformed into a canvas of imagination as students from across the city showcased their creative talents at the inter-school ‘Dexterous Kidzz’ competition on Thursday. From pencil shaving art to face-offs, beadwork to Madhubani fusion, the event celebrated the diverse talents of young minds.

In the ‘Pencil Shavings Art’ competition, Grade 1 and 2 students used a simple canvas and pencil shavings to create works of art that were both abstract and breathtaking. The ‘Face-Off’ competition saw Grade 3 and 4 students put their fashion and design skills to the test, creating stunning ensembles adorned with face painting and handmade paper headgear.

Grade 5 students showed off their gardening skills in the ‘Make Your Own Tray Garden’ competition, assembling mini gardens in handmade trays using materials they brought on the spot. Grades 6 and 7 students explored their creativity in the ‘Bead Art’ competition, adorning plain white canvases with intricate bead designs. And Grades 8, 9, and 10 students fused renowned artworks with Madhubani art in the ‘Time to Be Desi’ competition.

Prof Swati Deshpande from Raja ravi Varma Fine Art college, Artist Pooja Khanna - expert in portrait making and holds exhibitions, Ar Karan Thakur- chief architect in Thakur and associates judged the event, while artist Nilesh B Gavale, founder of NG Art Studio and his team were in the jury panel.