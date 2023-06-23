DFC students shine in IIT entrance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The students of Dnyandeep Foundation Centre (DFC) shone in the IIT entrace examination.

Students despite being intelligent could not crack IIT entrance test. DFC taken enormous efforts on the students and prepare them for this toughest exam. As a result, several DFC students succeed in the examination. DFC’s Viraj Joshi got JEE Advanced All India Rank - 783, 99.89 percentile in JEE Mains and 99.98 percentile in MHT - CET. Sai Tambaku get JEE Advanced All India Rank - 4162 and 95 per cent in 12th board. Rishikesh Vaidya got JEE Advanced All India Rank - 5113, JEE Mains 99.65 percentile and 99.91 percentile in MHT - CET.

It is a misconception that the student preparing for JEE cannot get good marks in CET while the student preparing for CET cannot get success in JEE Advance. However, several DFC students have breached this misconception by securing grand success in both the examinations. Directors Sheetal Kabra, Govind Kabra and the entire DFC team congratulated the successful students.