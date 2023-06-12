DIEMS team wins Rs 75 K prize in Tifan- competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management Studies (DIEMS) won a prize of Rs 75,000 in the SAE-TIFAN competition for developing an ‘Automatic Multiple Vegetable Transplanter.’ The Society of Automotive Engineers (SEA) India and Mahatma Phule Agriculture Univeristy jointly organised the competition ‘Technology Innovation Forum for Agriculture Nurturing (TIFAN)-2023 recently to develop the national level technology.

The students of all three branches of mechanical engineering, electronics and computer were involved in developing this machine at the college workshop. The team members went to the fields to understand the problems of the farmers and built a modern automatic plant planting machine according to their needs. By using this machine, farmers can plant chillies, tomatoes and brinjal plants in a fully automatic manner, which saves time and can be planted in a large area in a short time. This device will be available at a very low price.