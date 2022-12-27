Diesel tanker catches fire near petrol pump

Aurangabad: A tanker transporting diesel caught fire opposite a petrol pump near Gopal Tea House in Osmanpure on Tuesday morning.

The fire tenders of the Fire Brigade Department brought fire under control instantly and averted a major tragedy.

According to details, the front generator of tanker (MH-20-EL-6858) caught fire at 10 am today in Osmanapura. It was transporting 5,000 litres of diesel towards Chikalthana. Fortunately, it did not spread to other parts of the vehicle.

On receiving information, two tenders from Padampura Station and one from Cidco sub-station reached the spot immediately and brought the fire under control in 15 minutes through the foam. This averted a major tragedy as the vehicle was carrying diesel and halted near a petrol pump. Chief fire officer R K Sure, Abdul Aziz, H Y Ghuge, Amer Shaikh, Sameer Shaikh, Tanweer Shaikh, Mohammed Muzaffar and Subhash Dudhe took efforts to extinguise fire immediately.