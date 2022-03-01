DIET employees to agitate today

Aurangabad, Mar 1:

The officers and employees of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) will stage circular agitation in front of the office of the commissioner in Pune on March 2 demanding the release of salary on time. The salary of DIET staff members is pending since October 2021. They were facing financial problems.

The Institute had D Ed College and teachers training before 1995. Most of the works of the Education Department were given to DIET from 2015.

Its officers develop and evaluate syllabus, academic planning and management, education research and survey, teachers training, academic materials and Reference Sources, developing digital content, controlling and regulating different Government examinations, implementation of Government policy and projects and policy. The work of the institute increased manifold because of the online education Covid situation.

The officers and employees did not stop work, but, today there is a question of survival before them.

As their salary was not released since October 2021, so, they decided to agitation in front of the office of education commissioner in Pune on March 2.