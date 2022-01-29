DIET- Panchayat Samiti hosts Urdu Shikshan Parishad

Aurangabad, Jan 29:

The District Institute of Education Training (DIET) and Panchayat Samiti jointly organised an online Shikshan Parishad on Thursday for Urdu medium teachers of Sillod tehsil.

The objective of the conference was the professional development of teachers belonging to standard 1st to 8th.

In this Shikshan Parishad, expert teachers guided the teachers on various topics. Syed Abdul Qauder guided the teachers on inclusive education and expressed his views on what kind of materials should be prepared for different types of learners and what teaching methods should be implemented.

Javed Deshmukh highlighted the importance of teaching Marathi language in Urdu schools and also presented an effective strategy for carrying out this task. Irfan Rangrez briefed the teachers on the aims and objectives of the Nipun Bharat Abhiyan and Foundational Literacy and Numeracy and shows its importance and usefulness.

Mohammad Junaid gave details of 100-day reading campaign. DIET Principal Shaikh Kaleemuddin, Chauhan and Sillod Panchayat Samiti Bloc Education Officer Komatwar were present in this online meeting.

Komatwar encouraged the teachers of Urdu schools to further raise the standard of students.