Dilip Bharad on statutes panel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dilip Bharad, the deputy registrar of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy was appointed member on Univeristy Statutes Committee.

Dr Madhusudhan Penna, Vice chancellor of Kavi Kulguru Kalidas Sanskrit Univeristy (Ramtek) has set up the committee to update provisions in the university statutes.

Bharad is also on the Government’s statutes and orders scrutiny committee and university act draft committee.