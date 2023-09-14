Displeased with father, 5th class girl commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A class fifth girl displeased with her father for not giving her favourite thing committed suicide by hanging herself at Ranjangaon. The incident came to the fore on Wednesday evening. The deceased girl has been identified as Reshma-Khatun Saddam Darji.

A native of Amreli in Bihar, Reshma’s family shifted to Ranjangaon for work in Waluj industrial area, two years back. Her father Saddam is working in a private company and he with his wife Sabina and three children Reshma, Shahbaz and Salim are living in a rented house in Ranjangaon.

On Wednesday at around 7 pm, Sabina had gone to the terrace for some work and her two sons were playing outside the house. She came down after some time and found that the door was locked from inside. She, with the help of the neighbours opened the door and found Reshma hanging to the roof of the house. Her father and relatives immediately rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Her parents said that Reshma was under mental pressure as he demanded a favourite thing from her father. But, he assured her that he would give her later on. She was very upset with it and did not even go to the school on Wednesday. She might have committed suicide in this mental pressure, her parents opined. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station while head constable Karbhari Gadekar is further investigating the case.