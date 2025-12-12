Dispute over ancestral property;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A dispute over an ancestral house turned violent when two nephews, along with their friends, allegedly forced their uncle out of the house, assaulted him, and stabbed him. Shailendra Laxman Yadav (55), a resident of Osmanpura, sustained serious injuries in the attack. The incident took place on December 11 around 4:30 p.m.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, a case has been registered at the Osmanpura Police Station against Vishal Babulal Yadav, Vaibhav Babulal Yadav, Shyam Tawde, and Swapnil Lingayat.