Dispute over water bill escalates to fistfight; mutual complaints filed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A disagreement over a water jar bill between an RO plant operator and a local family escalated into a physical altercation. Both sides engaged in a violent scuffle, leading Satara police to register mutual complaints following serious allegations.

According to the complaint by RO plant operator Rajesh Patil (60, High Court Colony, Satara), he visited Nitin Nivrutti Mokale (43, Takshashilanagar, Satara area) at 11 am on the 11th to collect the water jar bill. A dispute broke out over the bill, and Mokale allegedly assaulted him with kicks and punches, threatening to file false atrocity cases. Meanwhile, Nitin Mokale claimed that Patil and another person verbally abused him, made serious allegations, pushed him, threatened to kill him claiming their criminal background, and even attacked him with a stone. After both parties filed complaints with the police, mutual cases were registered.