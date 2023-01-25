Disruption in water supply annoys citizens

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The sudden downpour in and around the city on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday disrupted the water supply of the city today (Wednesday) at 6.10 am. The water supply was disrupted for six to eight hours.

Two days ago, a 700 mm size main pipeline burst at Pharola. It was repaired on priority, but before 24 hours of its completion, another snag took place due to stormy weather. It so happened that the downpour started in many parts of the Paithan tehsil at around 4.30 am on Wednesday. At Pharola, the pumping machine (No.1) fixed on the water supply scheme lifting 56 MLD of water witnessed sparking in the starter at 6.10 am. The current transformer (CT) cable got damaged and the water supply got halted.

The AMC executive engineer D K Pandit and deputy engineer Atul Kulkarni (both of mechanical section), executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande, deputy engineer M M Baviskar, junior engineers Ashish Wani and Suhas Lade and other staff undertook the task of repairing on war-footing basis.

Cry for water

The lifting of water started after 10 am and it took more than two hours to get the water stored in the elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) of the city. The civic officials started the water supply at around 2 pm. Meanwhile, the water supply got delayed by 6-8 hours. It annoyed many citizens. There was a hue and cry for water. They were making frequent calls to ensure whether they will be getting water in the taps today or not.