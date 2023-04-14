Distribution of baby kits, constitution at GMCH

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In commemoration of the birth anniversary of three great men, Emperor Ashoka, Mahatma Jotiba Phule, and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the Republican Army organized a programme in Government Medical College and Hospital on Friday.

The programme involved distribution of baby kits, dupattas, fruits, and books of the Indian Constitution to newborns born on April 14. The programme was initiated by the head of department of Gynecology and Obstetrics, Dr Srinivasa Gadappa, and the Indian Buddhist Mahasabha city president (Central), Ramesh Bansode. The entire event was organized by Republican Sena Marathwada president, Milind Bansode, Vilas Jagtap, Shekhar Magar and others were present.