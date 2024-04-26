Distribution of poll chits started in district

The Lok Sabha election in Aurangabad Constituency is set to have its fourth phase on May 13. As a result, the district election administration has begun distributing polling chits from today in all nine legislative assembly constituencies of the district. The polling chits are being distributed following the guidelines and orders of the Election Commission of India. These chits contain important information such as the name of the polling station, the serial number of the voter in the voter's list, and other necessary details. The district election branch is handling the distribution of these chits through booth-level officers (BLOs). The collector and district election officer, Deelip Swami, urges all voters to approach or contact their respective BLOs at the polling stations and not forget to cast their vote on May 13.