District admin declares 3 local holidays in 2023

Aurangabad:

The divisional commissionerate has approved the proposal of the district collector and announced three local holidays in 2023.

The holidays have been declared on account of Sant Eknath Maharaj Kalashtami, Paithan (March 15), Urs of Zar Zari Zar Baksh, Khuldabad (September 22) and Dhantryodashi (November 10).

Accordingly, all the government, semi-government and local self-government offices in the district will have holidays. However, the order will not be applicable to the central government offices, banks and state courts, stated the release.