District Administration develops special App for G20 delegates

Aurangabad:

W20 delegation comprising 150 or more from the G20 countries will be arriving for the inception meeting scheduled to be held in the historic city on February 27 and 28. Hence the district administration has developed a mobile app ‘G20 Aurangabad’ for the convenience of the delegates.

The information provided in the App is in English, Hindi, Chinese, Japanese and other languages with photographs. The app has been developed on the orders of the district collector Astik Kumar Pandey.

The App aims at providing information to the delegates about the arrangements made for them in Aurangabad, the venue and details about the inception meeting and other programmes. Information on tourism and heritage monuments like Ellora Caves, Ajanta Caves, Aurangabad Caves, Gates of Aurangabad and others is also available. Apart from tourism, the information about city’s industrial development like Auric and other industrial estates will be available. Other information like Ellora Ajanta International Festival is also there on the App. The names of organising committee office-bearers with their contact numbers and helpline numbers have also been flashed. The delegates will be updated with the required information on a priority basis, said the administrative sources.