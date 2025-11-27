District Bank starts process to elect new BoDs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The term of the existing Board of Directors (BoD) of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Central Cooperative Bank (CSDCCB) will end on March 21, 2026, and the process for electing a new board has now begun.

According to Rule 10(2) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (Committee Election) Rules, 2014, the date for inviting the names of representatives must be announced 150 days before the expiry of the institution’s term.

Accordingly, Divisional Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Santosh Bidwai, has instructed that the voter lists of institutional and individual members of the bank be submitted in two copies. On 24 November, Bidwai sent this directive to the bank’s executive director. Besides, the bank has been informed to submit information in Form E-1 as per Rule 5(1) and in Form E-2 as per Rule 5(2) of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies (Election Rules), 2014, along with an attested copy of the bank’s approved bylaws to the Divisional Joint Registrar’s office. It has also been instructed that the voter list in Form E-3 should be prepared constituency-wise and tehsil-wise.