District collector orders raids to rescue child beggars

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The district collector, Deelip Swami, has directed authorities to conduct raids at major city locations, including streets, traffic signals, and junctions, to apprehend child beggars and place them in children’s homes. These homes will provide necessary health care, education, and rehabilitation services.

Emphasizing the importance of the comprehensive child welfare initiative ‘Bal Panchsutri,’ Swami urged the district administration to intensify efforts to eradicate child labor, prevent child begging, conduct surveys of out-of-school children, and ensure health check-ups. A high-level meeting on the matter was held with key officials including district women and child development officer Reshma Chimndre, deputy CEO of zilla parishad panchayat department Rajendra Desle, district surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale, district health officer Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, assistant commissioner of labour department Sukanya Mule, health officer of the Municipal Corporation Dr. Paras Mandale, and child development project officer Ganesh Pungle. It was resolved that regular health check-ups of children will be conducted at primary health centers and schools. The district collector also called upon citizens to actively report violations and safeguard children’s rights through the Child Helpline 1098 and Police Helpline 112.