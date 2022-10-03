District corona meter on Monday

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2022 11:10 PM2022-10-03T23:10:02+5:302022-10-03T23:10:02+5:30

Total Patients: 1,71,865

Patients discharged: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)

Total Discharged: 1,68,092

Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 25

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,11,456

First Dose: 30,53,575

Second Dose: 23,93,935

Precaution Dose: 2,63,946

