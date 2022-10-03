District corona meter on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 3, 2022 11:10 PM2022-10-03T23:10:02+5:302022-10-03T23:10:02+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,865 Patients discharged: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00) Total Discharged: 1,68,092 Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on ...
Total Patients: 1,71,865
Patients discharged: 05 (City: 05, Rural: 00)
Total Discharged: 1,68,092
Total Deaths: 3748 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 25
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,11,456
First Dose: 30,53,575
Second Dose: 23,93,935
Precaution Dose: 2,63,946Open in app