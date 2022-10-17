District corona meter on Monday

Published: October 17, 2022 09:40 PM

Total Patients: 1,71,918 Patients Recovered: 05 (City: 04, Rural: 01) Total Recovered: 1,68,154 Total Deaths: 3749 (00 die on ...

District corona meter on Monday

District corona meter on Monday

Total Patients: 1,71,918

Patients Recovered: 05 (City: 04, Rural: 01)

Total Recovered: 1,68,154

Total Deaths: 3749 (00 die on Monday)

Active Patients: 15

Vaccination situation in district

Total Vaccination: 57,20,148

First Dose: 30,55,013

Second Dose: 23,97,718

Precaution Dose: 2,67,417

