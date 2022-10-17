District corona meter on Monday
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 17, 2022 09:40 PM 2022-10-17T21:40:01+5:30 2022-10-17T21:40:01+5:30
Total Patients: 1,71,918 Patients Recovered: 05 (City: 04, Rural: 01) Total Recovered: 1,68,154 Total Deaths: 3749 (00 die on ...
Total Patients: 1,71,918
Patients Recovered: 05 (City: 04, Rural: 01)
Total Recovered: 1,68,154
Total Deaths: 3749 (00 die on Monday)
Active Patients: 15
Vaccination situation in district
Total Vaccination: 57,20,148
First Dose: 30,55,013
Second Dose: 23,97,718
Precaution Dose: 2,67,417Open in app