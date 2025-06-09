District gets 45 new ‘Lalpari’ buses

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a major relief to daily commuters, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has inducted 45 brand-new ‘Lalpari’ (red) buses into its fleet in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. These buses are already operational across several key routes, replacing ageing and unreliable vehicles.

The district currently operates 552 ST buses, most of which were long overdue for replacement. After years of delay, this addition marks a significant upgrade for public transport. The buses have been distributed across six of the seven depots; only Soygaon depot is yet to receive new vehicles. According to Divisional Transport Officer Santosh Ghane, another 45 buses will be delivered shortly. In addition, the Cidco bus stand recently received 29 electric buses, further strengthening the city’s transport infrastructure.

----------------------

Depot-wise allocation of new ST buses

Depot

Buses Allocated

CIDCO

10

Central Bus Stand

5

Paithan

10

Gangapur

5

Vaijapur

5

Sillod

5

Kannad

5

----------------------

Photo Caption:

Freshly inducted ‘Lalpari’ buses lined up for service in the district.