District gets 45 new ‘Lalpari’ buses
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 9, 2025 19:50 IST2025-06-09T19:50:03+5:302025-06-09T19:50:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
In a major relief to daily commuters, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has inducted 45 brand-new ‘Lalpari’ (red) buses into its fleet in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division. These buses are already operational across several key routes, replacing ageing and unreliable vehicles.
The district currently operates 552 ST buses, most of which were long overdue for replacement. After years of delay, this addition marks a significant upgrade for public transport. The buses have been distributed across six of the seven depots; only Soygaon depot is yet to receive new vehicles. According to Divisional Transport Officer Santosh Ghane, another 45 buses will be delivered shortly. In addition, the Cidco bus stand recently received 29 electric buses, further strengthening the city’s transport infrastructure.
Depot-wise allocation of new ST buses
Depot
Buses Allocated
CIDCO
10
Central Bus Stand
5
Paithan
10
Gangapur
5
Vaijapur
5
Sillod
5
Kannad
5
Photo Caption:
Freshly inducted 'Lalpari' buses lined up for service in the district.