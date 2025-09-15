District receives 94% rainfall so far

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district has received 94% of its average annual rainfall so far. Against the average of 581 mm, a total of 549 mm of rainfall has been recorded to date. Sillod and Paithan tehsils witnessed heavy downpour during the last two days.

In contrast, Gangapur has received only 79% of its expected rainfall until today. Sillod, Kannad, and Paithan tehsils have already received 100% of their annual average rainfall.

Other tehsils which have seen substantial rain, are Sambhajinagar (83%), Vaijapur (91%), Khultabad (97%), Soyegaon (98%), and Phulambri (94%). The Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for the district.

Villages in Sillod like Ghatanandra, Dharla, Charnarwadi, Pendgaon, Deolgaon Bazar, Amthana, Dhawda, Chinchwan were cut off. Villages near the Godavari river have been issued high-alert warnings in Paithan.

Currently, water with 28,296 cusecs are being released from the Jayakwadi Dam, and residents in the surrounding areas are being advised to stay cautious.