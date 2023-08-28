District secures 1st place in SSC supplementary exam in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Monday declared the SSC supplementary July-August result.

The supplementary examination of SSC was held from July 20 to August 1.

Two papers of July 20 and 28 were postponed due to heavy rainfall. So, the students these papers on August 2 and 3 in the State.

A total of 5,397 candidates were registered in the division while 5,095 of them took the examinations at 31 centres. A total of 1898 candidates (37.25 per cent) were declared successful in the five districts.

The pass pc is slightly down compared to the last year. A total of 39.76 pc candidates passed the examination in 2022 while the pass pc of 2021 was 31.64.

Divisional secretary Dr Vaishali Jamdar said that action was taken against seven copycats after holding the hearing of students who were debarred in the respective subject.

She said that more than 340 personnel, including 31 centre chiefs, and 212 invigilators were deployed for the examinations in the five districts.

Dr Jamdar said that the students can register online for the recounting marks or re-evaluation on the link (http://verification.mh-ssc.ac.in) between August 29 and September 7.

Distric tops in division

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar topped the division while Hingoli is in the last position.

The district-wise number of candidates who appeared and passed is as follows;

District---------------appeared candidates--passed--pc

Chh Sambhajinagar--1697----------753-------------44.37

Beed------------727--------------239-------------32.87

Parbhani-----1117----------------369-------------33.03

Jalna--------845---------------310--------------36.68

Hingoli------709---------------227---------------32.01

Total-------5,095-------------1898--------------37.25

Grade-wise successful students

The grade-wise number of successful students in the division is as follows;

Distinction-------Grade-I-------II-------passDistrict secures 1st place in SSC supplementary exam in division

06-----------------23-------------61----1808

Girls pass PC higher

The pass percentage of the girls is higher than boys in the supplement examinations in the district.

A total of 1697 candidates, including 349 girls, took the 10 standard examination here. A total of 42.13 per cent of boys (530) and 50.79 per cent of girls (223) were declared successful. The pass percentage of girls is higher by 8.66 compared to boys.