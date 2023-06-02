District stood second in SSC results in division

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar stood second in the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s Chhatrapati Sambhajingar division secured 93.58% result in Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination. As usual, girls outshone boys in the district by securing 4.40 percent more result.

SSC examination was held by the board in the district between March 2 and 25. In all, 63,632 students appeared for the examination, of which, 59,550 students passed. In all, 31,816 boys and 27,734 girls passed. As many as 91.58% boys and 95.98% girls passed. 22,325 students passed with distinction, 21,619 in first class, 12,844 in second class and 2,762 just passed.

Compared to the results of last year, the result this year has been slashed down by 2.56%. Last year, out of 65,443 students, 62,922 passed, which is 96.14%. This year, 63,632 students appeared while 59,550 passed, which is 93.58%.

Last year, the students securing more than 75% marks were 29,729, which was 48.38%. This year, 23,325 students secure more than 75% marks, which 37.68%. The merit this year reduced by 10 percent.

The officers said that the students can apply for rechecking online with true copy between June 3 and 12. For evaluation, it is mandatory for the students to take the true copy of the answersheet in advance. Students personally or schools can apply online at the division board for evaluation.

The repeaters and the students willing to improve their grades can apply for supplementary examination to be held in July - August. The online process for filling the application for this examination will start June 7. The students willing to improve their marks and passed in all subjects in the examination held in March - 23 can give only two consecutive examinations. These examinations will include the supplementary examination to be held in July - August and in March, 2024.