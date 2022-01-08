Divisional Commissioner stays DC’s order

Aurangabad, Jan 8:

The district collector had given the orders to cancel the membership of Ladsavangi grampanchayat member Ganesh Pawar in the case of encroachment of government. Pawar appealed against the decision with the divisional commissioner through Adv Shrikant Kavade. The divisional commissioner on January 5 granted stay to the district collector’s order of cancellation of the membership.

A complainant Sanjay Bhalerao in his complaint to the district collector mentioned that Pawar is illegally using a shop in the grampanchyat secretariate for running a library. District collector Sunil Chavan after the reports from the block development officer and CEO, on December 8, 2021, cancelled the membership of Pawar.

As pawar challenged the decision, a hearing was held on January 5, and the divisional commissioner granted stay to the order. Hence, the membership has been restored.