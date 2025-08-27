Do e-KYC on Mobile, Get coverage of five lakhs!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An e-KYC drive is being carried out in the district for issuing Ayushman Bharat cards. Under this initiative, e-KYC will be conducted by visiting villages, hamlets, settlements, schools, and colleges. In addition, beneficiaries can also download the Ayushman app on their own mobile phones and complete the e-KYC process themselves. The administration has set a target of completing e-KYC for around 14 lakh people in the district.

What is the Ayushman Bharat scheme?

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is the Central Government’s health insurance scheme. It provides free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakh per family per year. The scheme is applicable in both government and private hospitals, and an Ayushman card is necessary to avail of the benefits.

26 lakh people’s e-KYC pending…

Out of 34 lakh people in the district, only 8 lakh have completed e-KYC, while 26 lakh are still pending.

Where medical services are available

Medical services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme are available in 81 hospitals across the district.

Where and how to get the card?

Ayushman cards can also be obtained through ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

“The target is to complete e-KYC of 14 lakh people in the coming days, and preparations are underway for that.”

– Dr. Ravi Bhopale, Coordinator, Ayushman Bharat

Ayushman Bharat scheme target for the District

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Area - 2,96,006

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Area - 3,01,651

Phulambri - 66,790

Sillod- 1,53,619

Soygaon- 50,277

Kannad- 1,41,307

Vaijapur- 1,39,214

Gangapur- 1,42,278

Paithan- 1,42,464

Khultabad- 40,724